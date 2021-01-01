Precious Moments Don't Stop Believing Boy Shoveling Snow by Mailbox Figurine, Multicolor

Cute Precious Moments boys shoveling the walk to clear the way for Santa Claus' arrival with his trusty sidekick puppy is faithfully waiting with his letter to Santa Titled "Don't Stop Believing", this timeless piece characterizes that you have to believe to receive during the Holiday season Precious Moments has been sharing the gift of love worldwide through figurines and innovative, thought-provoking designs to share warm memories with all that touch your heart Meticulously hand-sculpted of fine bisque porcelain and expertly hand-painted Approximately 6-inches to all