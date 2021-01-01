From charlton home
Donoghue Geometric Handmade Tufted Wool Ivory/Black Area Rug
A timeless quatrefoil motif makes a global design statement in the subtle but sophisticated decay area rug. These stunning hand-tufted wool rugs are crafted in India to recreate the elegant look of hand-tufted carpets for today’s lifestyle interiors. Set a bold foundation in your living room or office with this hand-tufted wool rug, showcasing an exotic lattice design in black and ivory. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'