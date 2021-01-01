From george oliver

Donofrio 35.5" Wide Chenille Armchair

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The plush comfort of this cozy armchair brings the outdoors to your indoor living space. It features kiln-dried solid pine wood, chenille, and foam construction with soft accent pillows for style and comfort. Reversible cushions with a resilient sinuous spring deck and webbed back offer a welcome respite after a hard day. The solid wood trim features a warm cinnamon finish that accentuates the fabulous cool shell upholstery. This magnificent armchair will be a cozy favorite in a living room or den.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com