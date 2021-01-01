From george oliver
Donofrio 35.5" Wide Chenille Armchair
Advertisement
The plush comfort of this cozy armchair brings the outdoors to your indoor living space. It features kiln-dried solid pine wood, chenille, and foam construction with soft accent pillows for style and comfort. Reversible cushions with a resilient sinuous spring deck and webbed back offer a welcome respite after a hard day. The solid wood trim features a warm cinnamon finish that accentuates the fabulous cool shell upholstery. This magnificent armchair will be a cozy favorite in a living room or den.