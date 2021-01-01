From rizzy home
Rizzy Home Donny Osmond 20-in x 20-in Cream/Blush 100% Cotton Indoor Decorative Pillow in Pink | T16950
Three tiers of heavy fringe give this pillow a lush, inviting look that transforms any room into a cozy, restful retreat. Woven blush tones create soft contrast and a striped effect while showcasing the warmth and texture of the fringe. Luxurious in any setting, this pillow enhances a variety of styles from bohemian to cottage. To keep this pillow soft and crisp, a removable, machine washable cover offers the ultimate in easy care. Rizzy Home Donny Osmond 20-in x 20-in Cream/Blush 100% Cotton Indoor Decorative Pillow in Pink | T16950