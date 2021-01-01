Donny Metal Twin Loft Bed With Shelves And Desk, Space-Saving Design

This bed comes with study desk and 2-tire book shelves which is ideal for space saving needs. Creating a personal workstation, you can use it as a reading, storage, work or craft area, meet your various needs. Constructed of heavy-duty steel and high-quality MDF, this bed provides classic style which can fit in various room style. Two ladders are attached on both side of bed, offering easy access to top bed. With humanized design and solid construction, this bed will be the best addition for your bed.