Donny Magnifying Makeup / Shaving Mirror

Be the Best Version of Yourself Vanity tabletop mirror is vital in each makeover. A tabletop mirror with magnification is required in order to fully see every detail of your face while applying makeup or shaping your eyebrows. With the Ovente tabletop mirror, you can always bring out the best in yourself!Enhance Your Home’s Glamour Factor for LessOvente mirrors are built with 360° internal wiring that allows safe rotation to any angle. It allows you to view yourself most accurately through its 7” viewing space, and 1x5x magnification. The mirror is also distortion-free, meaning it does not change the shape of an image. With your Ovente tabletop vanity mirror, you can be confident in how you look, anywhere you go, at any time of the day.It flatters and enhances any room, creating a feeling of light and space. For Feng Shui enthusiasts, it aids in the flow of energy and brings a sense of calm all throughout the room.Without a doubt, the tabletop mirror from Ovente can do many wonders!