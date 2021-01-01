Noble House Donnellon Antique Nickel Side Table, Nickel Antique

Your accent table companion doesn't have to be boring in order to be functional. Our accent table offers a charming, playful alternative for your interior space that will not only complement your existing home decor but also provides convenient functionality. Constructed of sturdy iron that boasts an antique nickel finish, our accent table offers incredible style and stability to any room. This table seamlessly blends together practicality and aesthetics to create an accessory that will last you for years to come. Color: Nickel Antique.