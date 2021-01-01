Donnell Extra Solid Semi-Sheer Grommet Curtain Panels

Transform any room in your home with these luxurious faux silk window treatments. Kim Curtain Panels are specially woven to create a textured surface that looks and feels like raw silk. A slight sheen adds style and decorative flair to each drapery panel. Easy slide, open and close decorative diamond-shaped metal grommets allow you to create instant privacy in one easy movement. The unique grommets add a designer touch to any décor. From traditional to contemporary spaces, these solid color faux silk panels are sure to complement any décor. Curtain rod sold separately. Easy care, machine washable polyester. Do not bleach, cool iron if needed. Imported. Size per Panel: 54" W x 84" L, Curtain Color: Splash Blue