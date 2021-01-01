Donnchadh Wall Mounted Jewelry Armoire with Mirror

The Internal LED lights glass mirror turns on and 6 LEDs turn on automatically for easy jewelry selection in bright or dim environments. Note: Lights are powered by batteries (not including batteries). Luxurious interior: Stylish interior protects jewelry from scratches, locks, and keys to ensure safety. Ample storage includes necklace hooks, cubes, lined shelves, and a bracelet rod, and plenty of room for rings and earrings. Secure key lock: Cabinet side with a key lock, not only to protect privacy, but also to protect security. Internal mirror: A small internal mirror allows you to try on jewelry without having to close the door. Color: White