Donnas Twin Daybed with Trundle

If you need extra sleeping space or your kid's love sleepovers, this extending daybed with a handy pull-out trundle is perfect for your home. This daybed is designed with a clean silhouette and a hue of elegance. It suits all styles of home decoration and completes the look of any bedroom. The extending daybed with handy pull-out trundle takes up minimal space for the spontaneous sleepover guest. Such a versatile piece, bringing functionality, versatility, and style to your home, perfect for those who have lots of visitors. Color: Espresso