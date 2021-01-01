Donn Steel Top Over the Door Ironing Board

This over-the-door ironing board helps you use overlooked space in your home for storage! The board's metal frame simply hooks over the top of your door, keeping the ironing board handy and out of the way. Simply pull down the board to use, then press an included lever to send the board back up. The over the door style fits perfectly in busy households, from walk-in closets to bedrooms doors. The board extends 43.3" from the door when open, and 2" from the door when closed. A metal holder on top of the frame keeps your iron handy.