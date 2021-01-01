From trent austin design
Donegal 4 - Person Counter Height Solid Oak Dining Set
From sipping wine with friends to enjoy a morning cup of coffee, this four-piece dining set provides the perfect place for casual gatherings. Crafted from solid Malaysian oak wood, this set includes one rectangular bistro table, two backless saddle-style stools, and one matching bench. Its clean lines and neutral finish help this understated set coordinate with a variety of color palettes and aesthetics, so it’s equally at home in classical, contemporary, and rustic arrangements. Assembly is required. Table Top Color: Brown, Table Base Color: Black, Bench Color: Brown/Black