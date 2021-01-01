Dondi 3 Piece Standard Living Room Set

This segmented and matching footstool kit is a contemporary update to the classic design and can fix any living room or study in a transitional style. The design is built on a solid pine wood frame with a spacious L-shaped profile with a wedge-shaped back and delicate resin feet. Designer polyester upholstery wraps the sofa with a linen feel, while pocket springs and foam cushions provide comfortable support. The seat cushion is filled with foam and internal springs for durability and comfort. Easy to assemble and tools are included. Fabric: Black