Donaldina Ivory/Blue Rug
Description
Features:Machine-madeImportedCut pileCasual/traditionalMaterial: Polyester;PolypropyleneMaterial Details: Polypropylene and Polyester blendConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: Primary Color: Ivory/BluePattern: OrientalFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: Worn/FadeHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Traditional;EclecticRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: YesCountry of Origin: EgyptRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.14Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 7'6"): 10.75Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'10" x 5'5"): 11.75Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"): 15.75Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6"): 21.75Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'10" x 10'10"): 44.75Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'10" x 12'10"): 69.75Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 7'6"): 26.77Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'10" x 5'5"): 46.06Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"): 62.99Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6"): 78.74Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'10" x 10'10"): 94.49Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'10" x 12'10"): 118.11Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6", Runner 2'3" x 7'6"): 90.55Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'10" x 5'5"): 64.96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6"): 114.17Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'10" x 10'10"): 129.92Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'10" x 12'10"): 153.54Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 7'6"