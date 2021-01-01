Bover Domita Suspended Multi Light Pendant - Color: Brown - Size: 4 light

A spectacular array of hand-assembled sculptures dances around in a dazzling display, resembling a glowing life form floating through the deep-sea waters. Human ingenuity is truly showcased in the artistic and architectural Domita Suspended Multi Light Pendant from Bover, created by the brilliant minds of designer Joana Bover and architect Benedetta Tagliabue EMBT. Perfectly cut wavy wooden segments crown the piece, flaring softly towards the bottom in a pleasant domed form. Upping the nuances of the design is an interlocking x-formation of wooden slats, intertwined meticulously by hand. A surge of clean LED light bounces from shape to shape in an evocative, spirited glow. Shape: Conical. Finish: Brown