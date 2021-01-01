Dominy 29" Wide Tufted Velvet Armchair

This elegant accent chair updates the classic armchair with dramatic curves and embracing comfort. With lustrous highlights and shadows. The chair features a squared button tufted back design with round arms and legs for added detail. The tight seat cushion has thick foam over a sinuous spring seat deck making this chair extraordinarily comfortable. Cute small accent chairs that can save space. It can fit well in any living room, bedroom, or guest room. Our modern living room chair is easy to assemble that comes with assembly instructions. You only need to manually rotate and fix chair feet according to the instructions, very convenient. Fabric: Burgundy Velvet