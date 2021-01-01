KISSLER & CO Dominion 2-Handle Standard Kitchen Faucet with Side Sprayer in Brushed Nickel

This Dominion Faucet Gold Series faucet is sure to add even more class to any kitchen. From the elegant high arcing spout, to the sleek modern style handles, this brushed nickel faucet will be sure to update any kitchen. Only three holes are required for this easily installed faucet. The WaterSense approved aerator also helps save on your water bill with the flow only being 1.75 GPM. Side spray is included. For chrome plated version see 77-1890. For no spray version see 77-2891.