From rosdorf park

Dominick 12-Light Candle Style Tiered Chandelier

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Nothing is quite as elegant as the fine crystal chandeliers that gave sparkle to brilliant evenings at palaces and manor houses across Europe. This beautifully unique version has crystals that captures and brilliantly reflect the light of the candle bulbs. The frame is all wrought iron, adding the finishing touch to a wonderful fixture. The timeless elegance of this chandelier is sure to lend a special atmosphere anywhere its placed! Please note this item requires assembly.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com