Mangu Gear For Caribbean Food Lovers Dominican Pride Food Mangu Queen Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Is your mom or wife the queen of Dominican food and everybody wants her to cook them mangu for breakfast? Get this Dominican pride design today and show your love and appreciation for the Mangu Queen. The funny foodie quote and the illustration of a plate of mangu, eggs, cheese, and sausage make this Dominican food design perfect for anyone who is from the Dominican Republic or just loves the taste of mangu. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only