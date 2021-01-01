Dome Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by ATELIER de TROUPE - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (DOME-WHITE-14STEM)

The Dome Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light from ATELIER de TROUPE is a powder-coated aluminum dome shade with a solid brass stem. The shade and stem contrast well, and the ceiling canopy comes with flat and ball brass screws. Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, the fixture looks best in modern living rooms, entryways, and offices. ATELIER de TROUPE is a lighting company based out of Los Angeles California. They specialize is making high quality, handmade lighting fixtures since 2011. All of their luminaires are sourced and manufactured locally by skilled and talented artisans. Shape: Round Bowl. Color: White. Finish: White