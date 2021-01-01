DollaTek X832 3.5' SATA HDD Shield for Raspberry Pi 1 Model B+/ 2 Model B / 3 Model B / 3 Model B+ / 4 Model B

The X832 3.5 inch SATA HDD expansion board, offering an easy and fast way to create bigger storage solution for your Raspberry Pi 4B. Its elegant and ultra-compact design allows 3.5' HDD to be conveniently attached to Raspberry Pi 4. The SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port delivers a blistering data transfer rate of up to 5Gbps, letting you transfer a large amount of data in seconds. The mounting holes and standoffs help protect the hard disk drives, while effectively drawing the heat away from the drive for reliable performance. The built-in LED light indicates the reading or writing status - no more guesswork again. The X832 can be the perfect storage solution for your home media center and building Network-attached storage (NAS) for storing and streaming your own videos, music, and digital photos around the house and even across the world.