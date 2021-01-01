Couristan Dolce Sand Dune Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Create a special spot that becomes the heart of the home with the refreshing appeal of the Dolce Collection. Designed to withstand the outdoor elements, yet stylish enough to be used in indoor settings, Dolce features a variety of patterns ranging from sophisticated traditional motifs to bold florals. Offering the largest color bank of all of our power-loomed outdoor/indoor collections, Dolce fashions have a unique aesthetic that varies from subtle and simple to vibrant and intricate. Woven of 100% fiber-enhanced Courtron™ polypropylene with polyester accents, this dynamic collection is mold and mildew resistant to provide long-lasting performance in open-air living spaces where water and moisture are prevalent. Finished with a UV stabilization process, each of the colors used in Dolce are locked-in to retain their rich liveliness in spite of regular exposure to sun and other weather elements. The structured flatwoven construction of this collection adds to the durability and versatility that makes these fashionable area rugs a great choice for treasured living areas both inside and outside the home.