Dolby Twin Size Platform Storage Bed Solid Wood Bed With 6 Drawers

If you want your child to have sweet dreams, it starts with a good bed. And if you’re still looking for the right one, this piece is here to help. Crafted from solid pine wood, this product comes with six storage drawers underneath, perfect for tucking away extra blankets, pillows, and more. An included slat kit offers to save you a trip to the store for a box spring, and after assembly, it can support up to 200 lbs. And accommodates any twin mattress of your choosing (not included). Color: Walnut