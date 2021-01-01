Doiron TV Stand for TVs up to 70"

Modern and simple LED lamp TV cabinet, high-end luxury, make life more layered. The use of excellent materials, flat surface, simple and stylish design, adds a lot of modern flavors. Hidden buffer guide rails, located on both sides of the drawer, simple and beautiful, smooth drawing. Scientific and reasonable division of the area, daily necessities can be placed in categories, rationally plan your life, and say goodbye to sundry life. The TV cabinet has an upgraded design with an illuminated design at the bottom, which is stylish and beautiful, with a simple personality.