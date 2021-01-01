From dog lover apparel and accessories

Dog Lover Apparel and Accessories Dogs are Awesome Siberian Husky Puppy Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This Siberian Husky design for dog lovers says dogs are awesome and features the graphic of a playful pup. Perfect novelty design for anyone that loves dogs as well as the proud Siberian Husky mom or dad. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com