From dog lover apparel and accessories
Dog Lover Apparel and Accessories Dogs are Awesome Siberian Husky Puppy Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Siberian Husky design for dog lovers says dogs are awesome and features the graphic of a playful pup. Perfect novelty design for anyone that loves dogs as well as the proud Siberian Husky mom or dad. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only