Chew King Dog Toy 3 Inch Supreme Rubber Balls (2-Pack)

Tennis balls have their place on the tennis court, but some dogs buzz through them – and plenty of other toys! – as if they were nothing at all. Sounds like a dog you know? If so, give Chew King Supreme Fetch Balls a try instead. They’re made of 100% solid natural rubber that stands up to even aggressive chewers, while offering the same synthetic-scent-free benefits of our other Chew King Fetch Balls. The sporadic bounce of natural rubber keeps your dog guessing with every toss, and it has a safety air vent built-in to keep happy tongues from getting stuck. The 3” Large balls are great for dogs weighing 40-75 lbs., like your lovable retriever and shepherd breeds. The natural rubber balls are durable, fun and, with the right size and chew level, designed to outlast even your lovable furry buzzsaw’s most determined ball chomping. It even fits our large Chew King Ball Launcher (sold separately) so you can give your fetch machine a run for his money. Try one today and you just might say, “Hail to the King!”