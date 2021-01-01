Pup-Peroni Dog Snacks Original Beef Flavor, 50 oz.

Give your dog a chewy, beefy treat to enjoy with Pup-Peroni® Dog Snacks Original Beef Flavor. This Orijen freeze-dried dog food contains real beef and has an aroma that's enticing to dogs. Pup-Peroni dog snacks are available in original flavor. It's a healthy, nutritious and chewy treat that most dogs can enjoy just about any time. This Pup-Peroni beef snack comes in a 50 oz. pack that can be used for feeding your dog on a regular basis. What Are Pup-Peroni Dog Snacks Original Beef Flavor Made Of? The primary ingredients that go into this Orijen dog food treat is real beef. This dog snack is made to give off a mouthwatering aroma that few dogs can resist. The soft and chewy nature of Pup-Peroni dog snacks is something that most dogs love to chew on. The original beef flavor is a favorite among most pups. This freeze-dried dog food is made from tender jerky beef, which makes it easier to break down into smaller pieces and to consume easily. What's so Special About Pup-Peroni Dog Snacks Original Beef Flavor? Pup-Peroni dog snacks are an ideal choice to keep on hand when taking your four-legged friend on a hike or road trip. Each chewy treat can keep him busy and help keep his hunger satiated for long. This chewy snack can also be broken into smaller pieces and used as a training treat. Each Pup-Peroni beef treat is a slow-cooked product. Slow cooking helps in capturing the appetizing aroma of real beef that has been simmered in a pot of its own juices. About Pup-Peroni Pup-Peroni is a unit of the J.M. Smucker Company in the USA and specializes in producing flavorful dog snacks using real beef. They believe in crafting the best, which every dog deserves from its owners. It's one of the leading names in the production of aromatic dog treats in the USA.