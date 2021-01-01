Dog Pet Crate

This is a brand that specializes in pets, our products are strictly checked.Our goal is to make pets have a more warm space, more closer to the distance between people and pets.We not only sell pet products but also call on people to care for animals. Heavy-duty dog cage is a rugged dog cage, which has 42 inches and 48 inches two sizes, suitable for large dogs, even if your dog is an escape artist, can not escape. Dog crate dog cage dog kennel for large dogs medium dogs dog crate dog cage dog kennel for large dogs medium dogs dog crate dog cage dog kennel for large dogs medium dogs dog crate dog cage dog kennel for large dogs medium dogs dog crate dog cage dog kennel for large dogs medium dogs. Large dog crate dog cage dog kennel heavy duty 48/42/36 inches pet playpen for training indoor outdoor with plastic tray double doors & locks design. Size: Medium (25" H x 36" W x 22.5" D)