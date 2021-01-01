Dog MX Vet Formulated Joint Mobility combines the best-known ingredients for joint health in an easy-to-give supplement. Glucosamine, Chondroitin and MSM - three of the best-known ingredients for joint health - work together to support structural integrity of joints and connective tissues. Green Lipped Mussel is a powerhouse support to help provide building blocks for synovial fluid that lubricates joints plus support cartilage and connective tissues. Only at PetSmart. Features: Joint Blend Powerhouse support Intended For: Small Breed Adult Dogs Ages 1+ Includes: 60 Chewable Tablets Health Consideration: Hip & Joint Flavor: Savory Total Weight: 2.11 oz (60 g) Directions: Under 10 lbs: 1 tablet per day.11-20 lbs: 2 tablets per day Cautions: Safe use in pregnant animals or animals intended for breeding has not been proven. If lameness worsens, discontinue use and contact your veterinarian. Consult your veterinarian before using this product in dogs currently taking prescription medications or that have known allergies to shellfish. Federal law prohibits the off-label use of this product in ruminants. NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: ACTIVE INGREDIENTS:Glucosamine Hydrochloride (Shrimp) 250 mg Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) 150 mg Fish Oil 100 mg Chondroitin Sulfate (Avian) 75 mg Green Lipped Mussel (Perna canaliculus) 75 mg Calcium Ascorbate (Vitamin C) 25 mg Yucca Schidigera 25 mg Hyaluronic Acid (HA) .20 mg Omega 3 Fatty Acids 20 mg INACTIVE INGREDIENTS: Beef Liver (Source Of Savory Flavor), Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Stearate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid Dog MX Vet Formulated Joint Mobility - Small Breed - Savory Chewable Tablets in Green, Size: 60 Count | PetSmart