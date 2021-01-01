LA PASTICHE Dog Lying in the Snow with Spencer Rustic by Franz Marc Oil Painting, Multi-Colored

Hand painted oil reproduction of a famous Renoir painting, La Promenade. The original masterpiece was created in 1870. Today it has been carefully recreated detail-by-detail, color-by-color to near perfection. In the 1870's Renoir's Impressionist technique reached its peak, with glorious accomplishment. His fully defined technique rendered facial expressions and movements masterfully. Renoir often used his friends and acquaintances such as fellow artists and writers. He spent weeks and sometimes months perfecting his paintings. Why Not grace your home with this reproduced masterpiece. It is sure to bring many admirers. Frame Description: Corinthian Gold Frame. Color: Multi-Colored.