LA PASTICHE Dog Lying in the Snow with Athenian Gold Frame by Franz Marc Oil Painting, Multi-Colored

Untitled (Floral Still Life) by Edward Mitchell Banister. It is unknown when this particular piece was painted. Bannister who was known for his still life, was able to really capture the soft yet warm feeling of each petal of each flower. Today, this painting in addition to many others are currently housed in the Smithsonian. Recreated with the same soft brushstrokes and soothing pallet, this reproduction will delight any art lover. Frame Description: Gold Luna Frame. Color: Multi-Colored.