From bernese mountain dog animal gifts

Bernese Mountain Dog Animal Gifts Dog Lover Pocket Animal Bernese Mountain Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Great design if you are a dog lover or a dog owner and if your favorite dog breed is the Bernese Mountain. Bernese Mountain dog is such a cute dog that is considered one of the friendliest dog breeds to keep as a pet in the family. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com