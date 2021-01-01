Dog Palace Dog House Breeze Solar Fan, Brown, Small

Help your pup beat the heat with the Dog Palace Breeze Solar-Powered Dog House Fan. This sustainable, solar-powered fan brings a gentle breeze to your furry friend’s dog house. The versatile design can be used on any dog house with a flat wall-mounting surface. Powered entirely by sunlight, attach the solar panel directly to the roof of your doggie domain, or use the included eight-foot extension cord to gather energy in a sunnier spot. And when it’s time to power down in cold or rainy weather, simply turn the knob to close off the vent—no disassembly required.