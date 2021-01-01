The Dog Helios 'Tidal Guard' Multi-Point Strategically-Stitched Reflective Pet Dog Life Jacket Vest is a full body system geared with ultimate flotational protection with Mobility and Safety in mind. Features a specially treated 600D Oxford Nylon Exo-Shell that Durable, Tear Resistant and Reflectively Stitched for added night emergency safety and visibility. This Life Vest features a fused full flotational body with Triple Dual-sided extended buoyancy points for a full free range of motion with added flotational protection. Improved mobility helps prevent freezing or over-working of muscles during swimming activities. This Life Jacket features an above-top durable rescue handle for easy rescue in water by boat hook or by hand grab and is cross stitched for added Durability. Features a Dual harness ring along the back-side and 3 Durable thicker-grade Adjustable Nylon buckle straps that secure around the body with underneath Ultra-Thick and Durable Velcro enclosures that Velcro underneath the below-the-belly Nylon Straps and below the Neck straps for added security. Get Outdoors with Dog Helios! Available in Multiple Sizes and Colors.??SIZING MEASUREMENTS:?SMALL: Body: 8.7, Chest: 18.1 - 21.6, Neck: 16.9 - 19.7 ?MEDIUM: Body: 9.8, Chest: 20.5 - 24.8, Neck: 19.3 - 23.2?LARGE: Body: 11.8, Chest: 23.2 - 28.3, Neck: 23.2 - 27.6?X-LARGE: Body: 14.2, Chest: 29.1 - 34.3, Neck: 26.0 - 31.1 Dog Helios Orange Dog Harness, Small (25-lb or Less) | HA18ORSM