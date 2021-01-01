Master Equipment Dog Grooming Arm with Clamp, 36-inch, Silver

Groom your pooch like a pro with the Master Equipment Foldable Dog Grooming Arm. Designed to make keeping your pup trim and tidy easily, it features an adjustable arm with various heights to fit short or tall breeds at the turn of an easy-to-grip knob, and a grooming loop for gentle control while you work your styling magic. It’s made of durable zinc-coated steel so it’s great for heavy duty use, even with multiple dogs. Plus, it’s easy to install on most grooming tables with a sturdy bolt and extra-wide surface clamp that secures it in place without damaging your table.