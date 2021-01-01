The PlexiDor medium wall series is designed for dogs weighing up to 40 pounds. The wall series can be installed into stud, brick, block or cement walls up to 12 inches thick. The aluminum tunnel materials included ensure a professional fit and finish for a quality appearance for your home. The tunnel will not rust, has no sharp edges and is easy to clean. The hardened aluminum frames come in silver, white or bronze finishes to coordinate beautifully with your appliances, interior walls, or floors. White and bronze frames have a baked-on powder coated finish that is durable and scratch resistant, just like the appliances in your home. Security features include a key lock and steel security plate. Simply lock the door panels with the turn of a key. Attach the steel security plate anytime you want to block access or when planning to be away from home extended periods of time. PlexiDor Medium, White- Wall Installation Medium (26- 40-lb ) White Aluminum Wall Pet Door | PD WALL MD WH