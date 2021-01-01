Let your pets show off their team spirit with this officially licensed dog collar. This stylish dog collar features your favorite team’s name and logo sewn on to the collar. The nylon web collar is adjustable and proudly displays your team’s colors. It has a snap-lock plastic buckle that makes it easy to put on and take off as well as a silver D-ring to attach a lead. Pets First Red Dog Collar, Small (25-lb or Less) | RSX-3036-SM