PlexiDor Extra Large Wall Series are designed for dogs weighing up to 220 pounds. This size (XL) is ideal for giant breeds such as Great Dane, St. Bernard, Borzoi, Old English Sheepdog, Newfoundland The saloon style panels on the PD DOOR XL and PD WALL XL series are manufactured using a solid 3/8 inch sheet of high impact acrylic, rather than the thermopane design. The saloon-style panels come equipped with factory installed chew proof aluminum trim. The 1/2 inch wide aluminum trim prevents damage to the panels from chewing and strengthens the door. The panels are virtually indestructible for large, powerful giant breeds up to 220 pounds.?ach wall series includes an aluminum tunnel that connects the interior and exterior frames. It can be installed into stud, brick, block or cement walls up to 12 inches thick. PlexiDor's tunnel materials ensure a professional fit and finish to provide a quality appearance for your home. The tunnel will not rust, has no sharp edges and is easy to clean. Like all PlexiDor Performance Pet Doors, XL Series does not require costly replacement flaps. All four edges of the panels are equipped with high density, industrial nylon pile weather seal. This produces the highest level of energy efficiency when compared to other pet doors. Each time you open the door to let your dog in or out, heating and cooling escapes. Installing a PlexiDor Pet Door can save you money. Homeowners have reported their energy bills decreased 10% annually after installing a PlexiDor. The XL series includes a cylinder lock, key and a steel security plate. The door can be locked nightly and the steel security plate can be attached while you're away for any extended period of time. The hardened aluminum frames come in silver, white, or bronze finishes to coordinate beauti PlexiDor Bronze Dog/Cat Door | PD WALL XL BR