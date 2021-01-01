From first deal
Doersupp 800W 30000RPM Electric Hand Trimmer Palm Router Laminate Wood Laminator W/ None/1pc/2pcs 7500MAH/15000MAH Battery-Without Battery/Without.
Advertisement
Features: ? Transparent Cover to Control the Flying Sawdust? very powerful, multi-function, high precision? Can clearly observe the processing conditions? It is widely used in wood processing, furniture manufacturing and other industries. Cutter for wood, plastic sheeting, wood veneer and other similar materials, grooving, surface finishing, curve cutting, planing wood edge, pattern processing operations activities? Trimmer applicable under normal ambient conditions, equipped with the right rotary? Brushless motor, more powerfulSpecifications: Plug(Option): EU Plug / US Plug Style(Option): 2pcs 7500MAH/15000MAH Battery & 1 Charger, 1pc 7500MAH/15000MAH Battery & 1 Charger, without battery & chargerInput Power: 800WNo Load Speed: 30000RPMMax Depth: approx.20mmHost Size(L * W * H): About 9cm * 8cm * 17cm / 3.5' * 3.1' * 6.