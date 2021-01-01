DoDoLightness Ergonomic Leather Mouse Pad with Wrist Comfort Memory Foam Waterproof Surface

REDUCES WRIST STRESS-Conforms to your wrist for maximum support, reduces wrist stress which can lead to repetitive motion disorders. ANTI-SLIP-Anti-slip naturally processed flexible foam rubber base firmly grips your desktop and other surfaces. HIGH QUALITY-High quality PU leather covered on double sides and an optical-friendly mouse pad for superior tracking control. SMOOTH AS BUTTER- Quick and easy to move across, our leather mouse pad allows you to get from point A to point B in the fastest amount of time possible. TWO SIZES- Mouse pads contains two different sizes. Small size: 10.2*9 IN (26*23CM), large size:12.9*11 IN (33*28CM); It fits your desktop perfectly. And it will provide you with enough space to operate the Mouse. It applies to all types of mice.