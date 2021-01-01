Asko DOD651PHXXL Outdoor Series 24 Inch Wide 15 Place Setting Energy Star Rated Built-In Fully Integrated Dishwasher with Condensation Drying Features: Fits up to 15 place settings 9 different wash programs make sure your dishwashing jobs are done right Heavy-duty stainless steel construction with TouchProof™ technology Quiet operation only produces 48 dB(A) Premium height-adjustable upper rack and premium lower rack UL outdoor approved LED display with hidden controls and LED lit interior Nylon coated steel racks7 spray zonesCondensation dryWide Spray™Power Zone Cutlery™Kid Safe™Aqua Detect™ sensorSteam Safe™Cutlery basketFoldable wine rack Covered under a 2 year limited manufacturer warranty Product Technologies: AquaSafe™: AquaSafe™ is an advanced safety system which ensures a leak-safe dishwasher day and night FlexiRacks™: FlexiRacks systems allow you to stack more into every wash, to make loading and unloading easy 8 Steel™: 8 of the most important parts in durable stainless steel Super Cleaning System+™: Removes food particles from the dishwasher before starting the main wash to give you a cleaner result Specifications: Place Setting Capacity: 15 Number of Cycles: 9 Number of Racks: 2 Display Type: Digital Control Type: Touch Cutlery Tray: No Sanitary Rinse: Yes Spray Arms: 2 dB Rating: 48 Height: 34-5/8" Depth: 25" Width: 24-1/2" Amperage: 15A Voltage: 120V Built In Dishwashers Stainless Steel