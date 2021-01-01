Dock for Surface Pro 56 USB Hub Docking Station with 1000M Ethernet Port 4K HDMI 2 x USB 30 Ports SDMicro SD Card ReaderLAN Adapter for The.

Best Quality Guranteed. Design for Surface Pro 5&6: Seamless fit with Surface Pro 5 2017 and Surface Pro 6 2018, extend your surface for more. Note: It won't fit you Surface very well if you have a protective case on it. Card Reader & 4K HDMI: 4K HDMI adapter support video resolution up to 4K/2K@30Hz output. Double high speed USB 3.0, 1 x SDXC card slot, 1 x micro SDXC/TF(Push slot for pen drive), 1 x mini DP-HDMI combo memory card reader. 5Gbps Fast Speed Data Transmission: 2 ports USB 3.0 with high speed up to 5Gbps, transfer data 10 time faster than USB 2.0(480Mbps), saving plenty of your time and enjoy data transmission in seconds. 1000M Ethernet Lan & Multiple USB Ports: Fast Ethernet 1000 Mbps auto-negotiation RJ45 ports greatly for network capacity, enjoy with high speed surfing, USB 3.0 for data transfer to plenty of USB devices, like USB sticks, U Disk, card reader, keyboard, mouse and other USB devices. After-sale Service: 24-month hassle