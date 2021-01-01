Dobie Mom Breeder Gifts Doberman Pinscher Dog Gift Puppies Owner Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

The Doberman Pinscher Present is for Dobie puppy owner or doggie lover who love go to a dog breeder to watch the cute and funny puppies in training. You are a Pet Mom or Dad and like the dog breed and grooming? Then you will love this too! The Just A Girl Who Loves Doberman Pinscher Apparel or Design is a funny art gift ideas for men, women or kids and Lover for birthday or Christmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only