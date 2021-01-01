Handy Home Products Do-it Yourself Astoria 12 ft. x 16 ft. Wooden Storage Shed with Flooring Included, Beige

The Handy Home Astoria 12 ft. x 16 ft. Do-It-Yourself Wood Shed Kit offers massive storage and recreational potential inside a contemporary gable design. This 12 ft. wide class floor plan features premium-grade, 2x4 wood framing for ground-to-peak strength and treated, engineered wood siding to resist fungal decay and wood-destroying insects. Over-sized, pre-hung 5 ft. 4 in. wide by 6 ft. high double doors are mounted on full-length galvanized steel hinges. Standing over 10 ft. high, the Astoria shed’s extra-tall, 7 ft. high side walls connect to form a massive, 1632 cu. ft. of storage capacity, providing the mega space you need to store your riding mower, outdoor gear, 4-wheelers or create the ideal Man Cave or She Shed. This wooden shed also includes a complete wood floor with treated wood floor framing and OSB wood floor decking. The Handy Home Astoria 12 ft. x 16 ft. Ready-to-Assemble, Pre-cut Wood Shed Kit also features Adaptive Door Location. Install your doors on eave or gable side to achieve your desired look. A premium, rust-resistant, keyed locking handle is included for improved security. This Do-It-Yourself wood storage shed kit can be easily assembled with a hammer, drill/drive, screwdriver, tape measure, level and stepladder and always wear safety glasses. Illustrated instructions, hardware, and limited material warranty included. Paint and shingles not included (both sold separately). Color: Beige.