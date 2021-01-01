From thinkstar
Do It Wiser Compatible High Yield Toner Cartridge Replacement for Lexmark CS310n CS310dn CS410n CS410dn CS410dtn CS510de CS510dte Cyan
Advertisement
? Estimated page yield: 3,000 pages (depends on printer and usage) ? Compatible with part number: Lexmark 70C1HC0 701HC? Compatible printer models: Lexmark CS310dn, Lexmark CS310n, Lexmark CS310dn, Lexmark CS410n, Lexmark CS410dn, Lexmark CS410dtn, Lexmark CS510de, Lexmark CS510dte? Do it Wiser cartridges are carefully designed to offer reliable compatibility and outstanding prints? Cartridges certified to work ISO 9001 quality assurance ISO 14001 environmental management RoHS Lead Free