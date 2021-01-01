DMS300 Digital Wireless Handheld Microphone System with SR300 Stationary Receiver and PT300 Beltpack Trasmitter

Rock-Solid 2.4GHz Operation - the wireless universe is constantly evolving, posing challenges for operating analog wireless microphone systems within increasingly narrow frequency allocations. DMS300 digital wireless systems operate in the 2.4GHz band, a global license-free space Plug and Play - DMS300 systems were designed from the ground up for intuitive operation. Channel pairing is push-button painless, with channel number display for easy identification. Adaptive channel selection takes the guesswork out of locating available wireless channels. Up to 8 DMS300 systems can by synced and used simultaneously together. Focus on Fidelity - enjoy pristine, studio-quality sound. The handheld transmitter features an authentic microphone capsule and acoustical engineering, and it offers 24-bit 48kHz resolution and a linear frequency response. Plus, digital transmission means you'll encounter none of the interference found in traditional analog wir