From magid
DMONQuad 4Channel 3GHDSDSDI Quad Split Multiviewer with HDMI Outputs
Best Quality Guranteed. DMON-QUAD 4-Channel 3G/HD/SD-SDI Quad Split Multi-Viewer with HDMI Outputs - Power Supply - HDMI Cable - USB Cable - 3 Year Warranty Inputs: 4x BNC, SD/HD/3G-SDI 1 x USB Mini-B, control and updates1x RJ-45, UMD and Tallies via RS-422/485 Outputs: 1x SD/HD/3G-SDI1 x HDMI Resolution Support: SDI:1080p 23.98/24/29.97/30/50/59.94/601080PsF 23.98/24/29.97/301080i 50/59.94/60720p 23.98/24/29.97/30/50/59.94/60NTSCPALHDMI:1080p 23.98/24/29.97/30/50/59.94/601080PsF 23.98/24/29.97/301080i 50/59.94/60720p 23.98/24/29.97/30/50/59.94/60NTSCPAL Power: Input: 5-32 VDC, locking coaxial (center positive)