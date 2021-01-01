From first deal
DM HDMI to VGA Adapter 3.5mm Audio HUB Splitter HDMI Extender for TV Laptop Computer CHB-021
Specifications: - Product name: HDMI to VGA adapter + 3.5 headset- Product model: CHB-021- Operating temperature: - 20? to + 70? Material: ABS- Product size: 45x45 × 15.4mm- Package size: 152 × x90.6x30mm- Color: black- Interface type: VGA, HDMI, 3.5 headset- Support system: windsxp / 7 / 8 / 10, LinuxFeatures:- Plug and play- ABS durable shell, exquisite texture- 3.5mm audio output interface, free access to headphones, audio and other equipment- Notebook connection TV, projector large screen interaction, life and work more exciting.