DecraMold DM 375 - 7/8 in. x 3-3/4 in. x 3-3/4 in. Solid Pine Miterless Rosette with Star Pattern, Unfinished

The DecraMold 3-3/4 in. x 3-3/4 in. x 7/8 in. Solid Pine Star Rosette features a traditional star design with bevel edges for a clean look. The star rosette can be used to enhance any entry way or window in your home. The use of the star rosette also eliminates the need to miter the corner of your door and window casings which simplifies installation. The solid pine material can be painted or stained to match any existing decor. Color: Unfinished.