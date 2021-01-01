DecraMold DM 1054EM 5/8 in. x 3-1/8 in. Southwestern Design Pattern Solid Pine Base Moulding, Unfinished

The DecraMold 5/8 in. x 3-1/8 in. DM 1054 EM Solid Pine Southwestern base is the perfect addition to dress up any room. The DecraMold DM 1054 EM Solid Pine Southwestern base is used cover any imperfections where floor and wall meet. Base Moulding can also be used as starter point for a more elaborate built up base boards. Combing other mouldings with this base can create looks that range from classic to elegant. Color: Unfinished.